'We are not disposable': N.C. agricultural workers continue to demand COVID-19 protections

Since April, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reports that at least 19 deaths were related to virus clusters at meatpacking plants. It attributes 3,859 cases to them in a new weekly report on clusters.

Another report from state health officials attributes 3,799 cases and 17 deaths to the category of congregate-living facilities, which includes immigrant farmworker housing. The exact number of affected farmworkers is unknown.

Several farm and poultry plant workers spoke at the Raleigh event in Spanish through a translator, denouncing a lack of protections at their jobs, such as paid time off, sick leave or enough access to personal-protective equipment. They also spoke about being required to show up to work while feeling sick and not being allowed paid time off to recover from the virus.

Out of economic need, many immigrant workers continued to work as coronavirus outbreaks struck workplaces, such as in meatpacking plants — where state health officials have refused to disclose virus data by facility, as was done for nursing home facilities.

"Us farmworkers, we are not disposable workers. We are people that deserve respect and we deserve a dignified life," said Alicia Soriano, a tobacco farmworker, in Spanish. "We provide food to your tables and we ask the governor to take action for all of us."