'We're hurting': Small N.C. city mourns loss of first officer to die in line of duty

BELMONT — Tributes to police officer Tyler Avery Herndon lay all around the Mount Holly Municipal Complex.
Nearly a dozen bouquets of flowers were outside the police department's doorway, where a blue and black ribbon was tied. Inside, a local business had donated and printed a picture of the 25-year-old Herndon in his uniform.
He died in early December following an exchange of gunfire at a car wash following reports of a break-in.
What led to the shooting between Herndon and Joshua Tyler Funk is unknown. The State Bureau of Investigation will try to determine that.
Funk, 24, sustained a gunshot wound, resulting in a minor injury.
Herndon's death marks the first time a Mount Holly officer has died in the line of duty.
Police Chief Don Roper declined to give additional details about the incident, citing the investigation.
Standing next to a picture of Herndon in the atrium of the complex — a few feet from a Christmas tree — Roper said Herndon was an integral member of the tight 36-person department.
Herndon had been with the Mount Holly Police Department for less than two years. His 26th birthday, one he shares with a twin sister, was almost two weeks ago.
"We're hurting," Roper said. "Our department is hurting. Our family is hurting, but we'll rely on each other to get through this."
Herndon was almost like a brother or child to him, Roper said, adding: "He's the guy you can't help but to like."
When Mayor Bryan Hough woke up to a phone call at 5 a.m., he knew it wasn't good.
"Honestly, I sat down and I just couldn't believe I just received a call of that nature. This whole day has just been surreal," he said.
Hough described Herndon as a generous person, who would use his own money to pay for someone's gas and volunteered at schools.
He said that city leaders and family are planning ways to honor Herndon. The mayor encouraged community members to place a blue light on their doors.
Since Herndon's death, the department has received a flurry of messages from local businesses, friends and elected officials offering support.
"Anytime there's a loss of life it's awful," Hough said. "When it's a police officer, that person is protecting you and me."