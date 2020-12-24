'We're hurting': Small N.C. city mourns loss of first officer to die in line of duty

"We're hurting," Roper said. "Our department is hurting. Our family is hurting, but we'll rely on each other to get through this."

Herndon was almost like a brother or child to him, Roper said, adding: "He's the guy you can't help but to like."

When Mayor Bryan Hough woke up to a phone call at 5 a.m., he knew it wasn't good.

"Honestly, I sat down and I just couldn't believe I just received a call of that nature. This whole day has just been surreal," he said.

Hough described Herndon as a generous person, who would use his own money to pay for someone's gas and volunteered at schools.

He said that city leaders and family are planning ways to honor Herndon. The mayor encouraged community members to place a blue light on their doors.

Since Herndon's death, the department has received a flurry of messages from local businesses, friends and elected officials offering support.

"Anytime there's a loss of life it's awful," Hough said. "When it's a police officer, that person is protecting you and me."