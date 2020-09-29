What does N.C. take more seriously than politics? Barbecue. Just ask Cal Cunningham.

RALEIGH — With a single tweet, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cal Cunningham managed to unite all of North Carolina around a single position: Grilling is not barbecue.

On Monday night, Cunningham tweeted a photo of himself next to a gas grill, a spatula held deftly in hand, a plate of buns lying in wait. It looks like a lovely time. There's only one problem: The tweet appears to suggest that barbecue can be made on a gas grill.

It can't.

"There's nothing better than BBQ — except for winning this Senate seat, of course," Cunningham said in the tweet.

Social media, always eager to seize upon the latest controversy, has been breathless ever since. Conflating grilling with barbecue in North Carolina appears to have opened Cunningham up to a political spit-roasting.

"Sir. Respectfully, unless there is a hog hiding in that gas grill, the only BBQ in this photo is written on your apron," tweeted Associated Press political reporter Meg Kinnard, with the hashtag "blasphemy."

Grilling, beloved though it is in North Carolina, is not barbecue. One is searing over a hot flame until crispy and charred.