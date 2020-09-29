What does N.C. take more seriously than politics? Barbecue. Just ask Cal Cunningham.

RALEIGH — With a single tweet, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cal Cunningham managed to unite all of North Carolina around a single position: Grilling is not barbecue.
On Monday night, Cunningham tweeted a photo of himself next to a gas grill, a spatula held deftly in hand, a plate of buns lying in wait. It looks like a lovely time. There's only one problem: The tweet appears to suggest that barbecue can be made on a gas grill.
It can't.
"There's nothing better than BBQ — except for winning this Senate seat, of course," Cunningham said in the tweet.
Social media, always eager to seize upon the latest controversy, has been breathless ever since. Conflating grilling with barbecue in North Carolina appears to have opened Cunningham up to a political spit-roasting.
"Sir. Respectfully, unless there is a hog hiding in that gas grill, the only BBQ in this photo is written on your apron," tweeted Associated Press political reporter Meg Kinnard, with the hashtag "blasphemy."
Grilling, beloved though it is in North Carolina, is not barbecue. One is searing over a hot flame until crispy and charred.
The other is a low and slow lullaby, gently smoking pork while a sizzling symphony of fat drips on hot wood coals for hours and hours. You can love whole hog, you can love Lexington pork shoulders, but in North Carolina one can never confuse grilling and barbecue.
The News & Observer reached out to the Cunningham campaign to clarify his barbecue stance. Cunningham copped to hamburgers and hot dogs on the grill in the photo, but was unequivocal on the state's most famous food, saying he would never call grilling barbecue.
"No self-respecting son of Lexington would ever do that," Cunningham said Tuesday in a phone interview.
Cunningham defended his barbecue credentials and took the uproar in stride, rattling off his Lexington favorites: the Bar-B-Q Center followed closely by Lexington Barbecue and his 1982 whole hog introduction via Wilber's in Goldsboro. He said he loves and respects both North Carolina styles — eastern and western — but will always pick the pork shoulder and tomato-based Lexington style he's known all his life.
"I've probably been eating Lexington barbecue since before I had teeth," Cunningham said.
Republican state representative Steve Jarvis, who represents Lexington, issued a statement calling on Cunningham to apologize.
The North Carolina Republican Party also issued a statement, calling the tweet a scandal.
"In North Carolina, we have Eastern BBQ and Western BBQ but neither involves a spatula, hot dog buns or gas grills," said Michael Whatley, the chairman of the state GOP.
This is far from the first North Carolina barbecue controversy — but it's certainly not the worst. That dubious honor falls to Rufus Edmisten, who while campaigning for governor in 1982, referred to barbecue as "that damnable stuff" and said he was sick and tired of it.
Edmisten would lose that election.
