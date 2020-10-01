What's allowed in N.C.'s Phase Three? Answers to questions about clubs, theaters, Halloween.

RALEIGH —North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday announced the state would enter Phase Three of the coronavirus reopening plan on Friday.

The state is currently in Safer At Home Phase 2.5, which allows restaurants, retail stores, salons, gyms and parks to open. But bars and other businesses have remained closed to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Phase Three will change that.

Here are some common questions and answers about what we can expect in Phase Three.

Question: Will bars in N.C. be able to open now?

Answer: Bars can now open but outdoors only and at 30% of outdoor capacity, or 100 guests, whichever number is less. Patrons must wear face masks when not actively drinking or eating — for instance, when entering a space or walking to and from restrooms.

Bars, like restaurants and breweries, will be subject to the current alcohol sales curfew of 11 p.m. That curfew remains in place.

Q: What about music clubs and lounges?