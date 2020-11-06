What's left to count in N.C.?

Accepted, but untallied, mail-in ballots

Since Election Day, about 32,000 mail-in ballots have been accepted after arriving at county boards of elections, according to state data as of Friday morning.

Those ballots are no longer lumped in with the outstanding number above, but they have not yet been included in the state's unofficial results.

For that to happen, they first have to be approved by county boards in open meetings held over the next several days.

Most of the 100 county boards in North Carolina will wait until at least Nov. 12 to meet and tally these ballots. But some, like Mecklenburg County, began on Friday.

This figure may get a little harder to track after those first meetings, since it's unclear exactly how long those ballots, once validated by the boards, will show up in the results published by the State Board of Elections.

Provisional ballots

The state reported Thursday that voters cast 41,000 provisional ballots, which are votes cast if there are problems at the polls. A provisional ballot may be cast, for example, if there's a question about the person's eligibility to vote.

But many of these votes won't end up counting at all.