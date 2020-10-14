What's the difference between mail-in, absentee and provisional ballots in N.C.?

RALEIGH — With the upcoming election taking place in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are voting by mail for the first time.

And that means many people have questions about the different kinds of ballots available for voting.

To help you in requesting the correct ballots — and hitting your deadlines — we answer some common questions to help you make sure your vote is counted.

Question: What is the difference between an absentee ballot and a mail-in ballot?

Answer: A lot of the time, the two terms are used interchangeably, but there are differences.

Absentee ballots are typically used when a voter is out-of-state on Election Day, therefore unable to physically go to their polling place.

Mail-in ballots are typically used when voters are in-state but want to send in an early vote from home rather than go to their local polling place on Election Day.

But the North Carolina State Board of Elections has clarified that in the state of North Carolina, any registered voter can request an absentee ballot by-mail without needing a reason.