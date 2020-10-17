When jury trials resume in Mecklenburg, there will be order — and many COVID-19 rules

CHARLOTTE — The COVID-19 pandemic continues to clog the wheels of justice in Mecklenburg County even as the county courthouse hopes to resume jury trials next month.

Under a new local plan recently approved by the state, the county courthouse will call its first batch of jurors since March for the week of Nov. 16.

The actual trials, however, depend on Charlotte-Mecklenburg avoiding a surge in coronavirus cases, even as the pandemic continues to disrupt the day-to-day operations of the state's largest local court system.

Last week, Mecklenburg Clerk of Court Elisa Chinn-Gary said she quarantined a 12-member section of her office — the second such action she has taken this month. Earlier in October, Chinn-Gary also says she notified two judges that they might have been exposed to the virus.

Across town in the federal courthouse, officials with the Western District of North Carolina say they can no longer afford the special safety steps to keep their trials COVID-resistant.

Since June, courtrooms in Charlotte, Asheville and Statesville have been sanitized after every hearing. Nurses have been posted at the entrances of the Charlotte and Asheville courthouses to spot check those who enter for COVID-19 symptoms.