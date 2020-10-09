Where's the best place for millennials? N.C. city named among most desirable to renters

North Carolina is home to a top U.S. city for younger adults who hope to rent, a new report finds.

Charlotte ranks No. 6 on a list of places that are most desirable for adults ages 24 to 39, also called millennials or Generation Y, according to results released Thursday from RentCafé.

To come up with its findings, the apartment hunting website says it focused on 61 U.S. cities with populations that topped 300,000. Analysts reviewed anonymous data from more than 5.6 million apartment applications to determine the share of younger adults wanting to rent over the past five years, according to RentCafé.

In Charlotte, almost 43% of applicants were millennials, helping the city earn a top spot in the national rankings, data show.

"Charlotte is not showing any signs of stepping down in the future either, as this year, an even larger share of Gen Ys applied for housing here — 47.6%," RentCafé said Thursday in a news release. "This means that the city maintains its sixth position on the list of the next Millennial hubs."

The Queen City is attracting the largest portions of its millennials from within North Carolina, most coming from Raleigh as well as the suburbs of Concord and Matthews, findings show.