RALEIGH — For the first three months of the pandemic, Oak Island property manager Karen Brake said the summer high season did not look promising. But after months of cancellations due to the coronavirus, the beach vacation is suddenly in high demand.
"By June, I thought, maybe we can salvage this summer," Brake said. "It's been way busier than expected."
North Carolina is bookended by the mountains and the coast, two vacation spots with ample open air. Public health experts, including North Carolina Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen, advise that outdoor activities are less likely to spread the coronavirus than spending time with a group confined indoors.
North Carolina is home to thousands of vacation rentals, from beachside cottages to mountain cabins. Here are answers to some of the most common vacation questions.
Is it safe?
Any trip out in public raises the risk of contracting or spreading the coronavirus, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a trip to the beach is low risk, as long as you're with people you live with, stay at least 6 feet away from others and wear face coverings when appropriate.
As for vacation homes and short-term rentals, the rules and guidance vary. The CDC and the Vacation Rental Management Association offer similar guidelines, urging people to wear masks and follow social distancing.
"Be respectful of the place you're traveling to," Brake said. "None of our areas are immune to what's going on. You can get away and take a vacation and disconnect, but we're not immune to this. COVID is in our area."
In mountainous Avery County, which had the distinction of being the last North Carolina to report a positive COVID-19 case, health director Diane Creek said out-of-towners haven't posed a threat, or vice versa.
"So far we haven't seen a problem with the people coming in; we're testing all the time and we're not really seeing an impact," Creek said. "Most of the activity here is pretty isolated, hiking, rafting, all of that is out in the open air, by yourself or in your family pod."
What does North Carolina say?
North Carolina is among the states without a set of rules or guidelines for vacation rentals, but the Department of Health and Human Services published a four-page document outlining how businesses could operate while adopting new social distancing and cleaning practices.
That guidance emphasizes wearing masks or face coverings, maintaining a physical distance of at least 6 feet, capping groups at no more than 10 people and frequent hand washing. It also says to focus on cleaning high-touch areas, provide hand sanitizer and open as many doors and windows as possible to circulate outdoor air.
How are other states handling vacation rentals?
Neighboring states South Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee don't have specific vacation rental guidelines either, but a couple of states with seasonal tourism industries have, including Colorado and Massachusetts.
In Colorado, the common refrain of face coverings and social distancing are in place. But the state also asks rental owners to relax cancellation policies, so people experiencing symptoms won't be tempted to chance it out of fear of losing money. The state also advises rental owners to remove shared soft surfaces, like extra blankets and pillows, from the space, and wait 24 hours before entering a rental for cleaning.
In Massachusetts, the state asks rentals and hotels to remove shared food and beverage appliances like toasters and coffee makers, and to close ice machines. Valet parking is discouraged, as are handshakes and opening the doors for guests getting in cars or taxis.
What is the pool policy?
If you're renting a vacation home with a pool, it will likely be available to use. But some condo rentals have kept their pools closed to limit strangers from congregating in the same space.
Why is my rental more expensive?
Some rental companies are increasing cleaning fees, saying the cleanings are more extensive due to the coronavirus. The larger the rental, the higher the new cleaning fee will be. Some rentals are also encouraging guests to bring linens and towels from home, or offering cleaned and sealed sheets and towels for rent.
Is it too late to cancel?
Many rental companies relaxed cancellation policies during the first three months of the pandemic, as many states, including North Carolina, ordered residents to stay at home. With those orders lifted, the company's usual cancellation policy is likely in place. But demand for rentals is high right now, particularly at the beach, and some companies say they'll give refunds if they're able to re-rent properties.
Will I have to self-quarantine?
At the beginning of the pandemic, some Western North Carolina counties — Avery and Henderson — had 14-day self-quarantine orders for travelers coming in from out of the area. There are currently no quarantine orders in North Carolina.
But it gets more complicated if you're traveling out of the state. New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have put North Carolina on a list of states with rising coronavirus cases. They require travelers to self quarantine for two weeks. In New York, you must provide contact tracing information so that officials can get in touch with you if you're connected to an outbreak.
How is the water?
It is, by all accounts, fine.
