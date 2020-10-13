With COVID-19 striking 10% of inmates, N.C. will test all staff at three state prisons, including Dan River Work Farm

It's not clear how many staff members have been tested for COVID-19 so far, Bull said, because employees aren't required to tell the state when they get tested — only when they test positive. But under a free voluntary testing program offered by the state, more than 3,700 prison staff members have been tested, according to DPS.

In the newly announced testing project, staff inside the three prisons will be required to take a self-administered nasal swab test provided by LabCorp. The test will be free to staff members.

"This is another strategy to curb the introduction of the virus into our prisons," state prisons Commissioner Todd Ishee said. "Staff safety during this pandemic is a top priority. This will help to keep them healthy, their families safer from the virus, and will better protect the offender populations."

Based on the results of those tests, DPS "could decide to broaden the testing of staff — and if so, under what circumstances," Bull said.

Prisons are often breeding grounds for COVID-19, experts say, because inmates live so close together.

When the coronavirus spreads inside a prison, it can endanger people on the outside, too. That's because staff members can carry the virus to their families and communities. So can some of the 2,000 people who are released from state prisons each month.