With election over, N.C. statewide elected leaders want more input on COVID-19 response

Orders aside, some council members want more time and information to discuss the state's coronavirus response.

Folwell, who recovered from COVID-19 earlier this year, arranged to host an in-person, socially distanced meeting for the council in a conference room in July. Superintendent of Public Instruction Mark Johnson, a Winston-Salem Republican, was the only one to attend. Folwell streamed the meeting via Facebook Live on the treasurer's Facebook page. Cooper, who presides over the meetings, ended the meeting after an hour as usual but before other elected officials were able to share information reports.

Troxler, a Browns Summit farmer who won reelection, told The News & Observer earlier this fall that he would like the rest of the Council of State to have more input.

"At the very least I would like to see more information passed on to the Council of State members before decisions are released to the public," he said. "Thus far we have had to depend on media reports to ascertain what decisions have been made."