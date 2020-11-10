Would N.C.'s Dr. Mandy Cohen join the Biden administration? Here's what she said.

In North Carolina, Cohen has been a major advocate of expanding Medicaid. Medicaid expansion has been one of Cooper's main goals and was also at the center of the 2019 budget battle. The state has not expanded Medicaid. Democrats want it but the Republican-led General Assembly, which would have to pass it, so far has not supported it.

Cohen was recruited to join the Obama administration in 2013 to help fix HealthCare.gov, used to sign up for health insurance, The News & Observer reported.

She attended Cornell University as an undergraduate, graduated from Yale Medical School and earned a master's in public health at Harvard, where she concentrated on health care leadership.

Cooper's future?

Cooper, who was just reelected to a second term as governor, told reporters a firm "no," when asked if he would be interested or open to a position with Biden.

"But let me just say on behalf of Dr. Cohen, she is doing an amazing job here. We are fortunate she agreed to come and join my administration in 2017, but I think she is keeping her head down and doing what she needs to do to move our state forward," Cooper said.

He said he can see why she would be considered because of her handling of the state's coronavirus response.

"Anybody would be fortunate to have Dr. Cohen, and of course I want her right here," Cooper said.