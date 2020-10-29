Young N.C. voters less likely to trust that the 2020 election will be legitimate

RALEIGH — Young voters in North Carolina are much less trusting than everyone else that this year's election will be fair, a new poll reveals.

Results from a new Elon Poll survey, commissioned by The News & Observer and The Charlotte Observer, indicate that nearly 70% of North Carolina registered voters trust that the 2020 election will be fair. But voters between 18 and 24 years old, the poll found, are about twice as likely as all other age groups to say that they are "not at all confident" that it will.

What's making Generation Z so disillusioned with the electoral process? Jason Husser, director of the Elon Poll, said he was surprised to see such a large age gap with young voters being distrustful of the process.

It could be a byproduct of growing up in an age of social media and misinformation, he said, or perhaps the explanation is more simple.

"It could also be that older voters have more of a 'been there, done that' approach," he said. "They've seen plenty of elections that have been contentious, particularly older voters who were around during the civil rights movement."

Other questions in the poll offered clues as to what exactly has young voters concerned.