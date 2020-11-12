You've got questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. Here's how N.C. will distribute it.

Answer: Pfizer announced Monday that the vaccine is more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 among those without evidence of prior infection. By comparison, the CDC says a vaccine for influenza reduces the risk of flu illness by between 40% to 60% among the overall population.

Scientists have said they hope a coronavirus vaccine will be at least 75% effective. White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that 50% or 60% effective would be acceptable.

Q: Who will get the vaccine first?

A: North Carolina has four phases of distribution, with Phase One including health care workers at high risk of exposure, EMTs, firefighters and other essential workers, and long-term care staff and residents are at the top of the list for first doses. People at high risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19 and historically marginalized populations will be prioritized in early phase groups, too.

North Carolina estimates that group includes up to 951,000 people.

Q: Who will get the vaccine after that?