The Blind Tiger fights to keep business, legacy intact following ABC suspension

GREENSBORO — Attorneys for a co-owner of The Blind Tiger nightclub on Wednesday filed for a temporary restraining order against the North Carolina ABC Commission’s suspension of its alcohol permits after police say a bouncer fatally shot an unarmed man in July.

The ABC Commission cited three shootings this year, including the one in July, in issuing the suspension last month.

Jason Leonard, 28, who was working security at the popular Spring Garden Street music venue, has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting of 19-year-old Pedro Alegria, according to police. The shooting occurred shortly after 2 a.m. on July 31. Alegria, police said, was unarmed at the time.

“The disregard for safety by continuing sales and service of alcoholic beverages, despite the ongoing violence and repeated shootings causing serious injuries to patrons, creates a hazardous environment for all the public,” the ABC Commission wrote in its findings.

The club has also been under investigation by the city’s Safety Review Board for the second time this year.

A restraining order “preserves the petitioner’s rights” and “allows a legal challenge” without further harm to the business, according to the filing on behalf of co-owner Bradford McCauley. The motion questions some of the ABC Commissions information, calling it “general and/or irrelevant,” according to the filing and legal challenge dated Aug. 31.

In affidavits attached to the filing, McCauley says the club has made improvements for the safety of its patrons and has assisted law enforcement when they’ve had to be called to the location. After the July shooting, the club provided video footage and helped to identify the assailant, he said.

McCauley, who wrote that he and other employees have been getting death threats, said that the on-duty manager that night had been fired.

Losing the club’s liquor license is “tantamount to a termination of the business and it’s more than 30-year-legacy,” McCauley wrote in the affidavit.

The filing also included an affidavit of security guard Justus Ellis, who wrote that there were roughly 10 bouncers hired that night and were told not to possess or carry handguns.

McCauley, 47, of Winston-Salem was charged with failing to superintend and hiring unlicensed armed security.

Manager Donald Beck Jr., 55, of Greensboro was charged with allowing violations to occur on the ABC-licensed premises and hiring unlicensed armed security.

Leonard and Anthony Delaney, both 28 and from Greensboro, were charged with providing unlicensed armed security and allowing violations to occur on the ABC-licensed premises.

Prior to the July incident, the city shut down The Blind Tiger after two other shootings occurred within days of each other. The business was able to reopen after safety and code violations were brought into compliance.

The suspension is in effect until the case is heard by the Office of Administrative Hearings.

It was unclear Thursday when the appeal would be heard.