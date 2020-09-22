Triad Stage moves Scene Shop to Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship

GREENSBORO — Triad Stage's Scene Shop will be moving to a 5,000-square-foot space at Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship.

Lisa Hazlett, the center's director of communication, contacted the theater group after learning they were looking for a new location for their Scene Shop, according to a news release about the move. Hazlett and Jody Cauthen, director of development for Triad Stage, are college friends and former roommates.

Triad Stage has the option to expand at the Nussbaum Center once the organization is able to resume production-related operations, which were halted earlier this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Deborah Hayes, chair of the Triad Stage Board of Trustees, said in the release that collaboration is at the heart of Triad Stage's creative process.

"The prospect of doing some of that work on the Nussbaum campus, in such close proximity to incubating local businesses and potentially to other artists, is really very intriguing for us,” Hayes said.

Sam Funchess, president and CEO of the Nussbaum Center, said in the release having Triad Stage's production team there could be a first step to his vision of the center serving as a creative space where creative entrepreneurs can create, build and sell.

Triad Stage hopes to finish its 19th season in the first half of next year, and then launch Season 20 in fall 2021.