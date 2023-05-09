GREENSBORO — With 96 percent approval on Monday and just 50 votes remaining to be counted, the motion approving the breakaway of almost 200 United Methodist churches in western North Carolina appeared headed for passage.

The 192 churches looking to leave will move forward under Paragraph 2553 of The United Methodist Book of Discipline to disaffiliate, according to Aimee Yeager, director of communications for the Western North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church.

The final vote count will be posted to the website no later than Friday.

Once gone — or, in church parlance, "disaffiliated" — a congregation is no longer considered part of the United Methodist Church. Some churches that have already broken away have decided to be independent. Others have aligned with spiritual groups who hold similar beliefs.

Presiding Bishop Ken Carter released a statement about the vote, calling it a day " filled with a range of emotions and whose meaning we may grasp only over time."

He said that he had invested a "great deal of time, energy, prayer, and negotiation ... in hopes of finding some path of reconciliation" for all involved.

"Nevertheless, a segment of our Conference seeks disaffiliation from The United Methodist Church due to their beliefs surrounding the full inclusion of LGBTQ+ persons within the UMC.

…To those who have requested to depart, I wish you the grace, peace and mercy of the Lord. By the action of this Annual Conference, you will be free to be an independent church or a part of some other denomination. We trust you will find your way and continue to be a church of Jesus Christ.”

In 2019, during a special called session at the General Conference meeting of all congregations, the organization’s Book of Discipline was refined to allow some churches a pathway to leave. The Book of Discipline outlines doctrines and United Methodist Church law, which cannot be changed without a vote of the global body.

In particular, paragraph 2553 specifies churches wanting to leave based on how their congregations feel about human sexuality can keep their property under certain guidelines.

The denomination’s judicial council, the group’s highest court, has ruled that paragraph 2553 is the only path for churches seeking “disaffiliation” that would still allow them to keep their property.

Area churches that want to leave, including Rehobeth and Sandy Ridge in Greensboro and Trinity in Winston-Salem, represent about 15 percent of the membership of the conference, and the number is comparable, according to church leaders, to splits in other United Methodist conferences across the country.

Additional churches may move to leave by November, when the provisions of Paragraph 2553 expire.