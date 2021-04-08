"You lived day to day": Remembering victims of the Holocaust

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Brodt was among survivors liberated from Camp Ebensee in Austria on May 6, 1945, by the U.S. 80th Infantry Division and would later immigrate to this country.

He was called to testify during Nazi war crime trials.

And he left the stories there.

It wasn't until the retired carpenter, who served a stint in the U.S. Army, moved to High Point and joined Temple Emanuel that Rabbi Fred Guttman encouraged him to speak up.

"He said, 'You are not speaking for yourself. You are speaking for the people who died who cannot tell the story,"' Brodt said.

So he shared the stories, including working in a rock quarry at the Mauthausen concentration camp in Austria. The guards there repeatedly forced him to heave a boulder upon his shoulder. He was forced to carry it up 154 steps and drop it back down into the quarry.

He also told the story of his sister leaving her 3-month-old daughter on the grounds of a Christian orphanage to save her life.

"I will go as long as my legs will carry me," Brodt said.