"You lived day to day": Remembering victims of the Holocaust

He was called to testify during Nazi war crime trials.

And he left the stories there.

It wasn't until the retired carpenter, who served a stint in the U.S. Army, moved to High Point and joined Temple Emanuel that Rabbi Fred Guttman encouraged him to speak up.

"He said, 'You are not speaking for yourself. You are speaking for the people who died who cannot tell the story,"' Brodt said.

So he shared the stories, including working in a rock quarry at the Mauthausen concentration camp in Austria, where the guards repeatedly forced him to heave a boulder upon his shoulder. He was forced to carry it up 154 steps and drop it back down into the quarry.

He also told the story of his sister leaving her 3-month-old daughter on the grounds of a Christian orphanage to save her life.

"I will go as long as my legs will carry me," Brodt said.

In 2007, after giving up the search for family members, Brodt learned that his brother had also survived the Holocaust. He was able to reunite with his brother's wife and sons, who lived in Israel.

His memoir, “Hank Brodt Holocaust Memoirs: A Candle and a Promise,” was written by his daughter Deborah Donnelly in 2016.

