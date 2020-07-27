What Jamal Adams’ trade from the N.Y. Jets to the Seattle Seahawks, and several others in this unprecedented offseason, proves is that NFL teams have no fear of taking chances with their rosters. Winning now has become even more of a mantra. Story, B8.
MOST POPULAR
-
Armed man robbed CVS store in Greensboro, police say
-
Students won't have to take the SAT or ACT for UNC System admission in 2021
-
State adds Greensboro assisted living facility to list of COVID-19 outbreaks
-
Watch now: Former Greensboro City Councilman Jamal Fox hired as top administrator in Washington city
-
One arrested, investigators search for two armed and dangerous home invasion suspects
promotion
Nominate your favorite businesses for a chance to win a $100 gift card!
promotion
Enter for a chance to win a VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next backyard cook-out!
promotion
Nominate your favorite businesses for a chance to win a $100 gift card!
promotion
Enter for a chance to win a VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next backyard cook-out!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.