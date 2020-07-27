Jets Seahawks Adams Football

FILE- In this Oct. 21, 2019, file photo, New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams (33) tackles New England Patriots’ James White (28) during the first half of an NFL football game in East Rutherford, N.J. The Jets traded disgruntled star safety Adams to the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, July 25, 2020, splitting with a gifted player whose relationship with the franchise quickly deteriorated because of a contract dispute. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)

 Bill Kostroun

What Jamal Adams’ trade from the N.Y. Jets to the Seattle Seahawks, and several others in this unprecedented offseason, proves is that NFL teams have no fear of taking chances with their rosters. Winning now has become even more of a mantra. Story, B8.

Load comments