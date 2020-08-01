Rangers Hurricanes Hockey

Carolina Hurricanes’ Jordan Staal (11), Joel Edmundson (6), Sebastian Aho (20) and goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) celebrate their win against the New York Rangers in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

 Frank Gunn

Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour couldn’t be more impressed with how Carolina fared in its return to NHL play months of waiting. Jacob Slavin scored 61 seconds in and Sebastian Aho added a goal in Carolina’s 3-2 playoff-opening win over the New York Rangers. Story, C3.

Load comments