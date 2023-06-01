NIGHT PADDLE: Winston-Salem Recreation and Parks will offer night paddling at Salem Lake on Saturday. Usually closed at night, the lake will be open from 8 to 10 p.m. for people to paddle. If you bring your own kayak, the launch fee is $4. Kayaks can be rented from Salem Lake Marina for $10. Call 336-650-7677 for more information. The next night paddling event will be July 15.
Night Paddle
