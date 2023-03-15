Well, guys, the White House just backed a bipartisan Senate bill that would give President Biden the power to ban TikTok, or as they’re calling it on TikTok, the "trying to lose the election" challenge.

— Jimmy Fallon

I wouldn’t worry just yet. As of now, Biden thinks TikTok is the clock on "60 Minutes."

— Jimmy Fallon

Of course, Biden could end TikTok at any time simply by making an account.

— Seth Meyers

Don’t worry — to make it up, Biden promised us that he’d give everybody 100 free hours of AOL.

— Jimmy Fallon

Yeah, officials think China is using TikTok to spy on us, and China was like, "Yeah, well, we had a backup idea, but you shot it down."

— Jimmy Fallon

If you have to punch a cop on your way in, you’re not sightseeing, you fightseeing.

— Marlon Wayans, on Tucker Carlson’s insistence that the Jan. 6 Capitol rioters were “sightseers”

All Tucker Carlson proved is that you can make anything better by not showing the bad part.

— Marlon Wayans

He’s either running for president or auditioning to be the next John Wick.

— Jimmy Fallon on Donald Trump's CPAC speech

He was such a terrible president, and now he’s auditioning to be Batman.

— Seth Meyers

President Biden spoke this morning about Friday’s collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and reassured Americans the country’s financial system is safe. But remember, this is a guy whose whole financial system is definitely a coffee can on a high shelf.

— Seth Meyers

That’s right, President Biden reassured Americans the country’s financial system is safe. OK, I think the fact that you’re talking about a bank collapse proves it isn’t. That’s like going to a funeral and giving a eulogy about how Nana’s going to be fine.

— Seth Meyers

Silicon Valley Bank knew they were in trouble when they saw themselves in the Oscars’ "In Memoriam."

— Jimmy Fallon

On the bright side, it was refreshing to hear about a crash that had nothing to do with a self-driving Tesla, don’t you think?

— Jimmy Fallon