(In response to a a report that Donald Trump attempted to get Disney to punish the comedian for making fun of him) In other words, President Karen demanded to speak to my manager.
— Jimmy Kimmel
I wonder what it was specifically that sparked this, his Trumper tantrum.
— Jimmy Kimmel
But really, joking aside, this is a blatant abuse of power. I wonder if Fox News — you know they’re always screaming about censoring comedians — will they defend me on this? I doubt it.
— Jimmy Kimmel
The U.S. Energy Department just released a new report that said the COVID pandemic might have been started by a Chinese lab leak. Americans heard and were like, "Hey, thanks for that three-years-too-late information. Any 'Game of Thrones' spoilers?”
— Jimmy Fallon
Yep, they think COVID started in a lab, but said they only have "low confidence" in the report. "Low confidence," which is just one notch above, "We have no freaking idea."
— Jimmy Fallon
How can you conclude something with "low confidence"? That's not a conclusion. I think the word you’re looking for is "guess."
— Hasan Minhaj
I mean, "low confidence"— that’s like me saying ,"I think I can bench 3,000 pounds, but I have low confidence."
— Jimmy Fallon
Yeah, you could tell by the way they delivered the news: "Um, maybe it was a lab leak? That’s stupid. Forget I said anything."
— Stephen Colbert
The conclusion had "low confidence." But honestly, once the "Queer Eye" guys get ahold of it, give it a new haircut, teach it how to make guacamole, it’ll be a whole new conclusion, you just wait.
— James Corden