(In response to a a report that Donald Trump attempted to get Disney to punish the comedian for making fun of him) In other words, President Karen demanded to speak to my manager.

— Jimmy Kimmel

I wonder what it was specifically that sparked this, his Trumper tantrum.

— Jimmy Kimmel

But really, joking aside, this is a blatant abuse of power. I wonder if Fox News — you know they’re always screaming about censoring comedians — will they defend me on this? I doubt it.

— Jimmy Kimmel

The U.S. Energy Department just released a new report that said the COVID pandemic might have been started by a Chinese lab leak. Americans heard and were like, "Hey, thanks for that three-years-too-late information. Any 'Game of Thrones' spoilers?”

— Jimmy Fallon

Yep, they think COVID started in a lab, but said they only have "low confidence" in the report. "Low confidence," which is just one notch above, "We have no freaking idea."

— Jimmy Fallon

How can you conclude something with "low confidence"? That's not a conclusion. I think the word you’re looking for is "guess."

— Hasan Minhaj

I mean, "low confidence"— that’s like me saying ,"I think I can bench 3,000 pounds, but I have low confidence."

— Jimmy Fallon

Yeah, you could tell by the way they delivered the news: "Um, maybe it was a lab leak? That’s stupid. Forget I said anything."

— Stephen Colbert

The conclusion had "low confidence." But honestly, once the "Queer Eye" guys get ahold of it, give it a new haircut, teach it how to make guacamole, it’ll be a whole new conclusion, you just wait.

— James Corden