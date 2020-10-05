 Skip to main content
Nightlines
Nightlines

Now, while the doctors were presenting a rosy picture, they also revealed that Trump has been put on two drugs: remdesivir and dexamethasone. I’m not a doctor, but I’m pretty sure it’s not a good sign when you get prescribed the high score in a Scrabble game.

— Stephen Colbert

The president tried to prove how healthy he was this weekend by releasing this photo of him "at work." Now, some have pointed out that the piece of paper seems to be blank. But to defend the president, that doesn’t mean he’s not working, because a blank piece of paper is his COVID response plan.

— Stephen Colbert

Yep, good news, it’s safe for the president to return home — mostly because everyone at the White House already has the virus.

— Jimmy Fallon

Actually, debate is not the right word. It was more like a collective brain hemorrhage.

— Seth Meyers

Honestly, it seemed less like a presidential debate and more like a fight that you overhear in a booth at Denny’s.

— Trevor Noah

Seriously, did anyone take anything away from tonight? Was that helpful to any American? The only person who enjoyed that was Vladimir Putin while he was stroking a cat.

— Jimmy Fallon

Yeah, it’s not good when you ask the president if he’ll condemn white supremacy and the "Jeopardy!" music starts playing in his head while he thinks it over.

— Jimmy Fallon

You know things are getting heated when the moderator pleads, "Please, gentlemen, let’s return to the topic of race."

— Jimmy Kimmel

You know it was a rough debate when the guy who told the president to shut up was seen as the classy candidate.

— Jimmy Fallon

And by the way, you know that you’ve truly botched your condemnation of a hate group when that hate group says, "Thank you for the endorsement."

— Trevor Noah

I would be careful if I were the Proud Boys, though, because if there is one thing we know about Donald Trump, it’s that once he invests in you, you have about five years until you go bankrupt.

— Trevor Noah

The only thing he avoids more than condemning white supremacists is paying taxes.

— Trevor Noah

Trump wouldn’t condemn white supremacy groups even when they pressed him. I mean, for a guy on his third marriage, I didn’t expect him to be this loyal.

— James Corden

