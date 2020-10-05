Nightlines

Now, while the doctors were presenting a rosy picture, they also revealed that Trump has been put on two drugs: remdesivir and dexamethasone. I’m not a doctor, but I’m pretty sure it’s not a good sign when you get prescribed the high score in a Scrabble game.

— Stephen Colbert

The president tried to prove how healthy he was this weekend by releasing this photo of him "at work." Now, some have pointed out that the piece of paper seems to be blank. But to defend the president, that doesn’t mean he’s not working, because a blank piece of paper is his COVID response plan.

— Stephen Colbert

Yep, good news, it’s safe for the president to return home — mostly because everyone at the White House already has the virus.

— Jimmy Fallon

Actually, debate is not the right word. It was more like a collective brain hemorrhage.

— Seth Meyers

Honestly, it seemed less like a presidential debate and more like a fight that you overhear in a booth at Denny’s.

— Trevor Noah