Nightlines

Today confirmation hearings began for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson. The hearing process will last four days. It’s basically C-SPAN’s version of Coachella.

— Jimmy Fallon

She doesn’t need any Republican votes to get confirmed because the vice president is the tiebreaker, which would be — that would be the GOP’s ultimate nightmare: having this decided by two Black women whose names they can’t pronounce.

— Jimmy Kimmel

It’s funny listening to the same people who let the (former) president get away with trying to overthrow the government call anyone "soft on crime," but that’s how it goes.

— Jimmy Kimmel

How soft are Republicans talking here, do we think? Like, "not handing out maximum sentences" levels of soft or, you know, "deciding to look the other way after Jan. 6" levels of soft?

— James Corden

Right now, Biden’s like, "Hey, I nominated you — it’s only fair that we split that approval rating, come on."

— Jimmy Fallon

She said the fact that she was even nominated shows how far we’ve come as a country, and so some of the Republican senators on the committee have been hard at work to show how far we haven’t.

— Jimmy Kimmel

This is how low the United States government has fallen. We’ve gone from "Let’s put a man on the moon within the decade" to "Maybe someday we can get at least one Republican to vote for a qualified woman.”

— James Corden

The president is in Brussels right now for an emergency summit with our NATO allies. Together, the leaders of the G7 nations ... posed for a series of awkward photographs, starting with a group shot. I don’t know, this seems unnecessary for an emergency meeting.

— Jimmy Kimmel

Yeah, it was an emergency summit, but don’t worry: NATO leaders still had time for a family photo.

— Jimmy Fallon

Looks like the sales team at a Honda dealership, doesn’t it? I’m expecting them to all say together, "We’re ready to serve you.”

— Jimmy Fallon

Yeah, it’s a very diverse group. There are suits of every color.

— Jimmy Fallon

Yeah, that’s either a NATO summit or a conference for "men who don’t know what to do with their arms" photo.

— Jimmy Fallon

In other news, despite the current state of affairs, Vladimir Putin is still planning to attend the G20 summit with other world leaders in Bali this fall — which explains this year’s theme: "Awkward.”

— Jimmy Fallon

Seriously, what is he doing? It’s like getting kicked out of high school and then showing up for the reunion.

— Jimmy Fallon

Yeah, it’ll backfire on Putin when he realizes it’s not a G20 summit; it’s an intervention.

— Jimmy Fallon