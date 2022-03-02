Nightlines

Trump called Putin “savvy” and his political strategy “genius” which is a pretty brilliant way to make Putin second-guess himself.

— Seth Meyers

Yeah, Twosday because it’s Tuesday 2-22-22. Yeah, this only happens once every 100 years. President Biden was like, "I didn’t care then, I didn’t care now.”

— Jimmy Fallon

Tonight we honor the most underappreciated number — two. The number it takes to tango. The number of scoops in Kellogg’s Raisin Bran. Without two, there would be no movie sequels. "E" would equal MC nothin'.

— Jimmy Kimmel

If you were first in line to sign up for Truth Social, you probably got some free time on your hands. (imitating Trump supporter) "Well, I’m just sitting here waiting for JFK Jr. to reappear at the Meadowlands with Elvis and the Loch Ness monster to prove the election was stolen. I guess I’ll try logging in again.”

— Seth Meyers