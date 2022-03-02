Nightlines

(Russian President Vladimir Putin) claims it’s to carry out "peacekeeping functions," and it’s true. "I keep this piece of Ukraine. I keep that piece of Ukraine. I keep all the pieces of Ukraine. I am piece-keeping."
— Stephen Colbert
Biden also used his speech to announce a bunch of new sanctions against Russia. Yeah, nothing stops a dictator in his tracks like raising his ATM fees.
— Jimmy Fallon
From now on, Russia doesn’t get the new Wordle until noon.
— Seth Meyers
It’s just insane that Trump is still so desperate to praise a bloodthirsty tyrant like Putin every chance he gets. Trump narrates Putin’s every move like he is Tony Romo calling the last drive of a playoff game.
— Seth Meyers
Keep in mind Trump also used the words "savvy" and "genius" to describe McDonald’s Dollar Menu.
— Jimmy Fallon
So honestly, I’m not sure you want to be called a genius by the guy that clogged the White House toilet with classified documents.
— Jimmy Fallon
Trump called Putin “savvy” and his political strategy “genius” which is a pretty brilliant way to make Putin second-guess himself.
— Seth Meyers
Yeah, Twosday because it’s Tuesday 2-22-22. Yeah, this only happens once every 100 years. President Biden was like, "I didn’t care then, I didn’t care now.”
— Jimmy Fallon
Tonight we honor the most underappreciated number — two. The number it takes to tango. The number of scoops in Kellogg’s Raisin Bran. Without two, there would be no movie sequels. "E" would equal MC nothin'.
— Jimmy Kimmel
If you were first in line to sign up for Truth Social, you probably got some free time on your hands. (imitating Trump supporter) "Well, I’m just sitting here waiting for JFK Jr. to reappear at the Meadowlands with Elvis and the Loch Ness monster to prove the election was stolen. I guess I’ll try logging in again.”
— Seth Meyers
I really enjoy how vague the error message is: "Something went wrong," like even they don’t know what the problem is. Usually you get an error code or something, but Trump’s site just gives you a shrug emoji that says, "What were you expecting?”