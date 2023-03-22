He said if Mike Pence hadn’t refused to overturn the election, “you wouldn’t have had Jan. 6 as we call it.” Yeah, right. That’s what the calendar calls it, too.
— Jimmy Kimmel
Trump said since Pence refused to help him overturn the election, he, “in many ways deserves blame for what happened at the Capitol,” which is the presidential equivalent of, “If the teller had just put the money in the bag, everybody would have made it home safe” — Jimmy Kimmel I have to say, I can’t wait to see Pence debating Donald Trump. It’s going to be like Elmo versus Cocaine Bear. — Jimmy Kimmel Meanwhile, ahead of his speech in Iowa, Trump said that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is “probably” his biggest rival for the Republican presidential nomination. Trump said his only other rivals are the Justice Department and high cholesterol. — Jimmy Fallon You know it’s bad when a former president announces that he’s going to be arrested and the general response is, “For which crime?” — James Cordem You’ve got to give it to him. It’s not often that anyone sends out a save-the-date for their own arrest. — Jimmy Fallon Police are going to be like, “You have the right to remain silent — now, but also in general. Just think about it. Just something to think about.” — Jimmy Fallon Ralph Macchio had better representation in “My Cousin Vinny” than Donald Trump has with this man. — Jimmy Kimmel on Trump’s new lawyer, Joe Tacopina Trump is either going to jail for zero years, or 1,000. There’s nothing in between. — Jimmy Kimmel The Biden administration is ordering the Chinese parent company of TikTok to either sell the app or face a possible ban. It is a bold move by Biden. If he bans TikTok, China will only be able to spy on us with literally everything else. — Jimmy Fallon Don’t mess with this man — he has no use for your addictive apps. Biden’s the kind of guy who can make it through a whole two-week vacation with nothing but a deck of cards and a print edition of Sports Illustrated. — Seth Meyers