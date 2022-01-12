Nightlines

Greene had been temporarily suspended in the past for spreading COVID misinformation, but her latest online lie violated Twitter’s five-strike policy. Yes, five strikes. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Fool me three times, you only get two more foolins’ after that.
— Stephen Colbert
On the bright side, she is still a full-fledged member of the United States Congress.
— James Corden
Meanwhile, the CDC has cut their recommended isolation time in half, and now it says you only need to quarantine for five days. Yeah, a lot of COVID regulations keep changing the longer the pandemic goes on. For example, back then, doctors said to cough directly into your elbow; now, doctors say just have fun out there.
— Jimmy Fallon
They added that today is basically over, so it’s really four days. Plus, Sundays don’t count, so three days — you know what? Just take the weekend.
— Seth Meyers
They also said you can swim right after you eat, breaking a mirror only gives you four years bad luck, and stepping on a crack won’t break your mother’s back; her back will just be very disappointed.
— Stephen Colbert
There’s an update in the world of COVID: Everyone in the world has COVID.
— Stephen Colbert
Speaking of, the CDC announced that after you isolate for five days with COVID, you should take a rapid test if you have access to one. You can read more about it in this month’s issue of Unhelpful Advice magazine.
— Jimmy Fallon
That’s right, another update from the CDC. Even Dr. Fauci is like, "Oh, I muted those months ago.”
— Jimmy Fallon
At this point, the CDC is like that annoying co-worker who emails you every five minutes, like: "Following up on this. Just bumping this up, guys.”
— Jimmy Fallon
I saw that because of a huge winter storm, a 50-mile stretch of I-95 in Virginia was shut down, and drivers were stranded on the Interstate for more than 24 hours. Meanwhile, there was a dad sitting there like, if I could just get over the one lane.”
— Jimmy Fallon
The only happy person was the cabdriver whose fare got up to $14 million.