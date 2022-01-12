Nightlines

Greene had been temporarily suspended in the past for spreading COVID misinformation, but her latest online lie violated Twitter’s five-strike policy. Yes, five strikes. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Fool me three times, you only get two more foolins’ after that.

— Stephen Colbert

On the bright side, she is still a full-fledged member of the United States Congress.

— James Corden

Meanwhile, the CDC has cut their recommended isolation time in half, and now it says you only need to quarantine for five days. Yeah, a lot of COVID regulations keep changing the longer the pandemic goes on. For example, back then, doctors said to cough directly into your elbow; now, doctors say just have fun out there.

— Jimmy Fallon

They added that today is basically over, so it’s really four days. Plus, Sundays don’t count, so three days — you know what? Just take the weekend.

— Seth Meyers