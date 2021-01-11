Nightlines

— Jimmy Kimmel

Wow, five seconds. Well, way longer than I expected.

— Jimmy Fallon

Trump would read "A Tale of Two Cities" like (imitating Trump) “ 'It was the best of' — by the way, I am the best. Everyone says I’m the best.”

— Jimmy Fallon

Since yesterday’s riot, resignations have poured in at the White House, and sources expect they’ll keep coming. Although resigning with two weeks left feels less like some moral stand and more like leaving early to beat traffic.

— Jimmy Fallon

My question is, how do you put in your two weeks’ notice when your job ends in less than two weeks?

— Jimmy Fallon

President Trump’s mental state has now come into question, with one senior adviser saying Trump has, quote, "lost it." I’ve got to say, it’s very brave of Republicans to start speaking out against Trump only 99.9% of the way through his term in office. You know, not to quibble about this, but for someone to "lose it," first they must "possess it," mustn’t they?

— James Corden