Nightlines

The vice president’s role is ceremonial. It’s like the Oscars. He basically opens the envelope and announces the name. But Trump wants him to pull a "La La Land.”
— Jimmy Kimmel
Pence can’t change the results any more than Vanna White can change the phrase on the board.
— Seth Meyers
Pence’s only role is to preside over the ballot count. He’s basically one step above a bingo caller.
— Jimmy Fallon
Poor Mike Pence. He hasn’t been this stressed out since the time he saw a woman in short sleeves.
— Jimmy Kimmel
The vice president can’t arbitrarily decide who’s the next president. Otherwise, in 2001, I’m going to guess Al Gore would have picked Al Gore.
— Stephen Colbert
Something tells me tomorrow morning, some very important Space Force business is going to come up that Mike Pence has to deal with personally.
— Jimmy Kimmel
Donald Trump was in town, supposedly to support the Republican candidates. Can you guess how long it took him to mention the election was rigged against him?
— Jimmy Kimmel
Wow, five seconds. Well, way longer than I expected.
— Jimmy Fallon
Trump would read "A Tale of Two Cities" like (imitating Trump) “ 'It was the best of' — by the way, I am the best. Everyone says I’m the best.”
— Jimmy Fallon
Since yesterday’s riot, resignations have poured in at the White House, and sources expect they’ll keep coming. Although resigning with two weeks left feels less like some moral stand and more like leaving early to beat traffic.
— Jimmy Fallon
My question is, how do you put in your two weeks’ notice when your job ends in less than two weeks?
— Jimmy Fallon
President Trump’s mental state has now come into question, with one senior adviser saying Trump has, quote, "lost it." I’ve got to say, it’s very brave of Republicans to start speaking out against Trump only 99.9% of the way through his term in office. You know, not to quibble about this, but for someone to "lose it," first they must "possess it," mustn’t they?
— James Corden
People were comparing this big wave of resignations to rats fleeing the Titanic, but I really don’t think that’s fair. At one point, the Titanic actually had some direction. It was going somewhere.