In business news. JetBlue has officially announced that it will buy Spirit Airlines for $3.8 billion. Yeah, 3.8 billion. Yeah. What’s crazy is that Spirit still charged them $30 for a carry-on bag.

— Trevor Noah

That’s right, over the weekend, President Biden returned to isolation after once again testing positive for COVID in what his doctor called a rebound case. Right now, Biden’s looking on the bright side. He’s like, "Well, at least my COVID got a second term."

— Jimmy Fallon

It’s definitely not the rebound Biden was hoping for.

— Trevor Noah

That’s right, a rebound case of COVID. Usually when a 79-year-old is on the rebound, you’re meeting your new aunt named Barbara.

— Jimmy Fallon

That’s right, the virus came back so fast, staffers didn’t even have time to take down the "Get well soon" balloons.

— Jimmy Fallon

It happened to lots of folks. I don’t know anyone who took Paxlovid who didn’t get it again. It’s the hottest rebound since J. Lo tested positive for a second case of Affleck.

— Stephen Colbert

Researchers say Paxlovid rebound is caused by insufficient drug exposure: not enough of the Paxlovid drug gets to infected cells to stop all viral replication. So the COVID pops right back up, which is why the White House is now trying to give Paxlovid to Biden’s poll numbers.

— Stephen Colbert

I can’t believe it! Joe Manchin agreed to vote for a bill? Which means Democrats might actually get something done? Am I — am I dreaming? And if so, what a boring dream!

— Trevor Noah

Joe Manchin is fighting climate change? Wait, am I dreaming? I have all my teeth, I’m not a skeleton, you’re all wearing clothes, I’m rich and famous — no, this is real.

— Stephen Colbert

People, I am told, are very excited about the bill, including President Biden, who said, "This is the action the American people have been waiting for." Technically, sir, technically, that was "Top Gun: Maverick." Cruise — Cruise has still got it.

— Stephen Colbert

This is a huge victory for Biden. In fact, right after the announcement, his approval rating skyrocketed to 11%.

— Jimmy Fallon