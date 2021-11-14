Nine players catch at least one pass to help Wake Forest's offense stay in the fast lane

Stewart made three catches for 51 yards. A.T. Perry led the way with five catches for 73 yards and a first-half touchdown.

“On the receivers’ side of the ball with Coach (Kevin) Higgins, he harps on the details all week,” Stewart said. “All the guys stepped up like Ke’Shawn Williams and Taylor Morin. We are praying for (Roberson) to get healthy soon, but I’m just glad the guys were able to step up.”

Morin moved into the slot receiver position when Roberson went down and caught three balls for 44 yards. Tight end Blake Whiteheart had two catches for 26 yards and Williams made a catch for 34 yards. Freshman Jahmal Banks also had a big catch.

Running back Justice Ellison did his part with a 4-yard touchdown catch on a misdirection play, floating out to the right to get open. That touchdown came with 10 minutes to play and put the Deacons ahead by 10.

Ellison also scored two touchdowns rushing, replacing the injured Christian Beal-Smith, who didn't dress for the game.

Clawson lamented the dropped balls, and Hartman threw three interceptions after tossing just five in the first eight games.