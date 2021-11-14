Nine players catch at least one pass to help Wake Forest's offense stay in the fast lane

Brandon Chapman, a sixth-year player for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, may have saved his best for last at Truist Field.
Chapman, a tight end, was one of many players needed to make clutch catch after clutch catch on Saturday night in the Deacons' 45-42 football win over N.C. State. With Jaquarii Roberson out in the first half after suffering an injury, others had to fill the void.
Quarterback Sam Hartman was confident those receivers would deliver.
Offensive coordinator Warren Ruggiero kept adjusting to whatever the Wolfpack’s defense did, and most of it worked. Dropped passes hurt, which Coach Dave Clawson said was unusual for his team, but players such as Chapman made the right plays.
“This was definitely something really special, and I’m glad we could get the win,” said Chapman, who had four catches all season but made three on Saturday night, including the first of his career for a touchdown.
It’s a solid game plan every week that Coach R puts in,” said Chapman, known mostly for his blocking ability. “It just so happens that I was the guy to make those key catches, and that’s just how it goes sometimes.”
Hartman completed passes to nine players, including Donald Stewart, another senior playing in his final home game before 34,503, the 11th-largest crowd in school history.
Stewart made three catches for 51 yards. A.T. Perry led the way with five catches for 73 yards and a first-half touchdown.
“On the receivers’ side of the ball with Coach (Kevin) Higgins, he harps on the details all week,” Stewart said. “All the guys stepped up like Ke’Shawn Williams and Taylor Morin. We are praying for (Roberson) to get healthy soon, but I’m just glad the guys were able to step up.”
Morin moved into the slot receiver position when Roberson went down and caught three balls for 44 yards. Tight end Blake Whiteheart had two catches for 26 yards and Williams made a catch for 34 yards. Freshman Jahmal Banks also had a big catch.
Running back Justice Ellison did his part with a 4-yard touchdown catch on a misdirection play, floating out to the right to get open. That touchdown came with 10 minutes to play and put the Deacons ahead by 10.
Ellison also scored two touchdowns rushing, replacing the injured Christian Beal-Smith, who didn't dress for the game.
Clawson lamented the dropped balls, and Hartman threw three interceptions after tossing just five in the first eight games.
“But when we had to make plays at the end, those guys made it and I really thought Donald Stewart stepped up and made some really big plays for us,” Clawson said. “Brandon Chapman made some huge plays one for a touchdown. And for the third-down conversions and you know Justice Ellison made that catch for a touchdown so that was big.”
The Deacons did well on third-down conversions, going 10-for-19 in keeping drives alive.
Hartman didn’t have his best game, missing a few open receivers, but he was 20-for-47 for 290 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for a touchdown but reiterated after the game he was confident in throwing to so many different players.
“It wasn’t a pretty game by any means,” Hartman said. “There were some mistakes on my end, so I’m not happy with that. But it’s football in November, and it’s a championship game, and I’m proud of the guys sticking to it.”
Hartman said the message all season has been they are two-deep at every position.
“They can go get the ball and make plays and make plays after they catch the ball," Hartman said, "and it’s such an honor to be in my position and be able to work with those guys."