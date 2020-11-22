No bacon, no bath tissue: Panic buying's back with COVID surge

"I'm not totally in panic mode yet," she said. "I don't watch the news, because it is too depressing, but my husband did and he warned me that things are getting worse. So I thought I'll stock up."

Over the last three weeks, demand for nonperishable items such as paper goods, canned goods, spices, broths and canned vegetables jumped 60-70%, according to Centricity Inc., a platform that tracks online activity like searches and e-commerce.

That's on top of "meteoric" year-over-year increases for pantry staples, said Mike Brackett, Centricity's chief executive officer.

Shoppers may start to see purchase limits again, said Jim Dudlicek, spokesman for the National Grocers Association. Consumers should shop earlier in the day to "have best pick from freshly stocked shelves, but to be mindful of their neighbors and take only what they need," he said. Some grocers are using social media to provide updates on hot products, and at least one is providing bulletins on a radio program.

Pumping cheese

Kraft Heinz Co. CEO Miguel Patricio said in an interview last month that the company has been finding new partners and investing in the productivity and capacity of its factories to meet rising demand.