'No joke:' In emotional and confrontational meeting, Guilford leaders impose broader mask mandate

Upchurch asked several questions of Cagle and Dr. Cynthia Snyder, a Cone Health epidemiologist.

Upchurch pointed to N.C. Department of Health and Human Services data that shows the omicron variant is less severe than other strains of the virus.

“Have you seen a reduction of severity and things like that in your hospital?” Upchurch asked.

Cagle answered: “We have fewer in the ICU, but we’re being overwhelmed by the sheer volume of the admissions.”

Her tone grew more somber as she spoke.

“We’ve had 41 deaths since Christmas. So I guess for us, 41 deaths is a lot of deaths from one disease. So we can talk about that it’s less severe, but to have 41 of our citizens die since Christmas? That doesn’t seem very mild to me.”

Cagle told commissioners about one death, a 43-year-old man who came to the hospital with signs of a heart attack. But doctors found no evidence of cardiac arrest — only blood clots resulting from a COVID-19 infection.