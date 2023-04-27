NO SHIRT, NO SHOES ...: Country music superstar Kenny Chesney brings his “I Go Back” tour to the Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday. With four CMA Entertainer of the Year awards and 19 studio albums under his belt, the Knoxville native looks to bring his blend of beach-loving nostalgia to the Gate City. The show starts at 7 p.m. with opening act Kelsea Ballerini. Tickets start at $35.
