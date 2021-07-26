'Nobody should be denied': Blue Cross NC expands coverage for transgender people

DURHAM — The state's largest private insurer will now cover gender-affirming facial surgery and other services, after advocates challenged its denying coverage for two transgender women.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina updated its Gender Affirmation Surgery and Hormone Therapy policy July 1 to state that facial surgeries for feminization or masculation, voice lessons and other services are medically necessary. The change now covers those procedures and services if they are allowed under the patient's health benefit plan.
"Transgender health care is medical health care," said Kathryn Vandegrift, a 28-year-old Blue Cross customer initially denied coverage for facial surgery. "And health care is a human right; nobody should be denied."
Vandegrift, who lives in western North Carolina, another woman and two North Carolina nonprofits, Equality North Carolina and the LGBTQ Center of Durham, sought the changes from Blue Cross, which serves nearly 4 million customers.
The process included filing a claim with Blue Cross, an appeal after it was denied and an internal civil rights complaint. Vandegrift also filed a charge of discrimination with the U.S. Equal Opportunity Employment Commission, said Noah Lewis, Trans Health Project director for the Transgender Legal Defense & Education Fund.
The newly covered procedures in Blue Cross's policy help treat gender dysphoria, which the American Psychiatric Association defines as psychological distress resulting from "an incongruence between one's sex at birth and one's gender identity."
Gender affirmation surgery, which involves multiple medical, psychiatric and surgical procedures and services, is one treatment for gender dysphoria, the policy states.
Blue Cross has long recognized gender dysphoria as a medical condition and has covered treatments for it, the insurance company said in a statement. The July 1 update "expanded coverage on treatments that are medically necessary as part of the overall treatment plan for gender dysphoria," it said.
One in four transgender people had experienced a health insurance problem in the last year, including being denied coverage for transition procedures and routine care, according to the 2015 U.S. Transgender Survey, one of the largest survey of transgender people in the United States.
More than half had been denied coverage for transition-related surgery.
Lewis said gender-affirming health care is critical for transgender people's health and safety.
Like most significant medical procedures, facial surgery is expensive. A small percentage of people may be able to pay out-of-pocket, but others might take on significant debt or cash out their retirement.
Without facial surgeries and voice lessons, some people live in limbo, are often misgendered and live in fear of being recognized as transgender, Lewis said.
"It presents a safety issue to be visually transgender, especially in the South," he said.
"They are afraid to leave their house. They are afraid to go to the gym, apply for jobs, go to school," Lewis said. "They are just held back in every area of their life because they are not able to get this basic form of medical treatment, and the only reason it's being excluded is that it's related to being transgender."