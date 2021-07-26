'Nobody should be denied': Blue Cross NC expands coverage for transgender people

Gender affirmation surgery, which involves multiple medical, psychiatric and surgical procedures and services, is one treatment for gender dysphoria, the policy states.

Blue Cross has long recognized gender dysphoria as a medical condition and has covered treatments for it, the insurance company said in a statement. The July 1 update "expanded coverage on treatments that are medically necessary as part of the overall treatment plan for gender dysphoria," it said.

One in four transgender people had experienced a health insurance problem in the last year, including being denied coverage for transition procedures and routine care, according to the 2015 U.S. Transgender Survey, one of the largest survey of transgender people in the United States.

More than half had been denied coverage for transition-related surgery.

Lewis said gender-affirming health care is critical for transgender people's health and safety.

Like most significant medical procedures, facial surgery is expensive. A small percentage of people may be able to pay out-of-pocket, but others might take on significant debt or cash out their retirement.