Noreena Hertz: We’re in the midst of a global loneliness crisis. Here’s how we can end it.

We are in the midst of a global loneliness crisis that struck long before “social distancing” entered our vernacular and our smiles were occluded by masks.

One in five millennials in the U.S. say they have no friends, according to a 2019 survey. Sixty percent of residents in U.S. nursing homes have no visitors. In Japan, people over 65 routinely commit crimes so they can avoid social isolation by living in jail. The problem is so acute, the United Kingdom appointed its first minister of loneliness in 2018.

This is the loneliest century humankind has ever known, but it didn’t emerge overnight. Our smartphones and particularly social media have played an integral role. So have large-scale migration to cities, the rise of a gig economy that has left many workers without a sense of workplace community, and fundamental changes to how we live.

In much of the world, people are less likely to attend a house of worship, belong to a parent-teacher association or trade union, or live with others than in the past. In recent decades, we’ve also become more individualistic. The evolution of pop lyrics since the 1970s bear this out — with words such as “we” and “us” being steadily replaced by those like “I” and “me.”

An “I”-focused world is inevitably a lonelier one.