“I just did not know. In any way,” says Erin O’Malley of Charlotte, North Carolina, who believed she was unable to bear children.
As the UNC System’s Board of Governors mulls further changes to its chancellor search process, it is tackling the challenges of hiring and ret…
The 62-year-old, who retired as a NASCAR driver in 2008, is returning to a first love that at one time competed with what was then a budding racing career.
A conservative-leaning group that fought Guilford County Schools district leaders over mask mandates, discipline policies and a host of other issues, and backed candidates in recent school board elections announced on Monday it will disband.
On Monday, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta sentenced Matthew Wood, 25, to one year of home confinement and three years of probation — a clear rejection of the government’s recommended 57 months. Wood also must perform 100 hours of community service and pay $2,000 in restitution.
The system is likely to spawn tornadoes and damaging winds after dark Tuesday, from eastern Texas to southern Indiana.
Brittany McKinney's public defender said she decided to accept the plea agreement because she did not want to go through a capital trial. If found guilty, she could have faced the death penalty.
After thieves stole food meant to be given away last month at Vandalia Presbyterian Church, community members stepped up to help out.
Police are investigating several cases where a two-person team of thieves targets unwary shoppers with one distracting the shopper with a question while the other takes their wallet from a purse or bag sitting in their cart, police said in a news release.
GREENSBORO — One woman is dead following an overnight collision between two cars on Sunday, according to police.
