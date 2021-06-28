North Carolina announces first COVID vaccine lottery winners

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and state health officials hope word about the lottery will spread now that the first winners have been announced. Within the first two weeks of the state announcing the $4.5 lottery package, about 118,000 residents got their first shot.

Cohen said other states have seen larger bumps in vaccinations because they announced their lotteries earlier than North Carolina. Cooper said the state is not going to hit its goal of getting two-thirds of adults at least partially vaccinated by July 4.

State health data shows 53% of eligible vaccine recipients at least 12 years old and 55% of adults 18 or older have gotten at least one shot, which is well below the national average of 63% and 66%, respectively. North Carolina is near the bottom in the United States in vaccinations, ranking 12th worst in the nation in shots administered per capita and 2nd worst among states with a Democratic governor, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We've got to pull out all the stops to get this done, so that's what we're doing," Cooper said. “Whatever brings people in to get their vaccinations, we want to do. One of the things I know we have to do is to do this one person, one household, one telephone call, one shot at a time. That's where we are right now."

