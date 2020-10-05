North Carolina can reopen it bars now. But here's why many are still closed.

"It's going to be very challenging, we're trying to just make enough to pay my staff and myself," Ballance said. "No one's making money. I mean, we sell $2 Tecates, and I can't take that away. We just hope everyone will be patient with us. We want to be open and make it work."

Ballance said being closed for seven months pushed her to consider if this was the end for William & Company, saying that savings couldn't float it for the rest of the year. The bar is intimate and cozy, serving warm spiked cider sometimes when it's cold. Ballance said she understood why small bars like hers were kept closed, though that hasn't made anything any easier.

"I wasn't against (keeping bars closed)," Ballance said. "But we didn't get any help. And now COVID relief is over. I'm just trying to have a positive attitude."

In Hillsborough, Eryk Pruitt was elated to be able to open his Yonder Bar, a space he had kept open as a retail shop for beer and wine sales. Pruitt has been critical of North Carolina's treatment of bars compared to restaurants, but said he's happy to give it a shot in Phase 3.

"It's by no means perfect, but I told myself, if we're able to open in some capacity I would not complain until 2021," Pruitt said.