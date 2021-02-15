North Carolina commission to work with local activists to remove Confederate monuments

Williams said the presence of these monuments constitutes a significant threat to criminal justice reform.

"To expect equality and justice and have to walk past these symbols, these sentinels, that honor racism and white supremacy, it's just inconsistent and wrong," Williams said.

Williams said his organization has earnestly pursued the removal of Confederate monuments since passing a resolution in 2017 asking for them to be removed. He added the various local groups and independent activists who demonstrated against the presence of Confederate monuments, particularly those in Alamance County, should be commended for their efforts.

"The effort that has been ongoing [in Alamance County] certainly is a source of inspiration," Williams said.

Williams said this is one of the reasons why his organization is opting to work alongside local organizations toward this goal.

One of the reasons we want to wage this campaign...is to help communities that have concerns about monuments and want to see them removed," Williams said. "There are groups that don't have as much organizational support or resources, not to say that Alamance needs it."