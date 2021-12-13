State officials: First case of omicron variant discovered in North Carolina

Scientists say the variant may cause less severe disease than the delta variant but caution that it's too soon to be certain.

Health authorities around the world are watching Britain closely to see what an omicron surge looks like in a country with an older, more highly vaccinated population.

The announcement from North Carolina health officials comes as the one-year anniversary of the U.S. vaccine rollout arrives. The nation’s COVID-19 death toll stands at around 800,000. A year ago it was around 300,000. An untold number of lives, perhaps tens of thousands, have been saved by vaccination. But what might have been a time to celebrate a scientific achievement is fraught with discord and mourning.

“Deaths continue ... most of them unvaccinated, most of the unvaccinated because somebody somewhere fed them information that was categorically wrong and dangerous,” said Francis Collins, the director for the National Institutes of Health.