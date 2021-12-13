State officials: First case of omicron variant discovered in North Carolina

RALEIGH — North Carolina is now one of 29 states where the COVID-19 omicron variant has been detected — barely a week after it was first discovered on American soil.
The latest numbers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention echo, again, how quickly the coronavirus can spread from person to person — and country to country.
Mecklenburg County health officials first reported the presence of the omicron variant on Friday, noting that the positive test came from a UNC-Charlotte student and had been discovered through the university.
UNC-Charlotte wrote on Twitter that the student “traveled out of state during the Thanksgiving break and has subsequently recovered.” The student was isolated and exposure was limited to one known contact.
State health officials on Monday confirmed the case of the UNC-Charlotte student testing positive for the omicron variant but did not identify any additional cases. The state Department of Health and Human Services noted most cases do not undergo genomic sequencing, which is the only way to determine what variant someone has. Such testing is only performed on a small share of positive COVID-19 specimens, and more than 95% of virus specimens sequenced in North Carolina are the delta variant.
The department believes the existing Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will prove effective in reducing risk of severe illness and death from “all circulating variants,” including omicron.
“All viruses change over time and COVID-19 is no exception,” the department said in a statement. “With the holidays, colder weather and a new variant, the best way that people can protect themselves from serious illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated and get a booster when they are eligible.”
Meanwhile, the omicron variant continues its march through Europe. U.K. health authorities say omicron cases are doubling every two to three days in Britain, and that the variant will replace delta as the dominant coronavirus strain within days. Health Secretary Sajid Javid told lawmakers Monday that omicron will be dominant in London “within 48 hours.”
While omicron is acknowledged to be much more transmissible than previous coronavirus variants, it’s unclear both how virulent it is and whether the expected wave of infections will inundate the country’s state-funded health care system
Barely two weeks after it was identified in South Africa, 10 people are in British hospitals with omicron-related COVID-19. The British government raised the country’s coronavirus threat level on Sunday, warning that the rapid spread of omicron “adds an additional and rapidly increasing risk to the public and health care services.”
Scientists say the variant may cause less severe disease than the delta variant but caution that it's too soon to be certain.
Health authorities around the world are watching Britain closely to see what an omicron surge looks like in a country with an older, more highly vaccinated population.
The announcement from North Carolina health officials comes as the one-year anniversary of the U.S. vaccine rollout arrives. The nation’s COVID-19 death toll stands at around 800,000. A year ago it was around 300,000. An untold number of lives, perhaps tens of thousands, have been saved by vaccination. But what might have been a time to celebrate a scientific achievement is fraught with discord and mourning.
“Deaths continue ... most of them unvaccinated, most of the unvaccinated because somebody somewhere fed them information that was categorically wrong and dangerous,” said Francis Collins, the director for the National Institutes of Health.
On Dec. 1, the White House announced the first U.S. case of the omicron variant. But even as more states identify cases of the new variant, the delta variant is largely fueling a rise in COVID-19 spread. The share of tests coming back positive in North Carolina has surged as the rolling average number of daily new cases has gone up by 136% in the last two weeks.