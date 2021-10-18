North Carolina Democratic Rep. David Price won't run again

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. David Price, the current dean of North Carolina's congressional delegation, announced Monday he won't seek reelection in 2022.

The 81-year-old Price has represented the 4th District seat in the Raleigh-Durham area for all but one term since first joining Congress in 1987.

Price made the announcement as state lawmakers are starting to redraw North Carolina's U.S. House district boundaries based on 2020 census figures.

Even with Republican control of the General Assembly, most any reconfigured district drawn in the heavily Democratic region of the state would have made Price a heavy favorite to win next year. He's won re-election with at least two-thirds of the vote during every general election since 2012.

“So while it is time for me to retire, it is no time to flag in our efforts to secure a ‘more perfect union’ and to protect and expand our democracy," Price said in a news release. “I am deeply grateful to the people of the Fourth District for making my service possible and for what we have been able to achieve together.”