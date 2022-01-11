North Carolina deputy makes frantic 911 call after shooting

The operator asked Hash if he was beside the victim and he said he was. When the operator asked if Walker was breathing, Hash responded, “He's gone, ma'am. No ma'am, he is not breathing. He's gone.”

During the call, Hash directed his attention away from the 911 operator after she asked what kind of vehicle the victim was in. He yelled to someone at the scene, “I'm the deputy sheriff. He jumped on my vehicle and I just had to shoot him.”

Hash told the operator that he was driving his Ford F-150 when the victim “came flying across Bingham Drive, running, and I stopped so I wouldn't hit him and he jumped on my car and started screaming."

According to Hash, Walker pulled off the windshield wipers and began beating the windshield, breaking it, The deputy said his wife and daughter were in the truck with him. The operator then asked Hash if Walker had any weapons on him and he responded, “I don’t know.” He repeated that the victim took the windshield wipers off the truck.