North Carolina hasn't tested for lead in schools' drinking water. Until now.

In 2019, Environment North Carolina, gave the state an "F" for failing to get lead out of drinking water at schools. Krista Early, an advocate at Environment North Carolina's Research and Policy Center, said the updated hazard level and budgeted funds mean the situation has significantly improved over the past year.

Still, Early said, school boards across the state should use relief funds to replace outdated fountains that could be leaching lead into drinking water. Environment North Carolina's sister groups in Massachussets and Michigan have estimated that buying and installing water filtration stations costs about $3,000 apiece, with replacement filters costing about $100 apiece.

"It is the endpoint filtration method where our children no longer have to drink from a water fountain that is leaching lead — and the water fountain itself is the problem," Early said, also pointing to some taps as a problem.

Norman, of DHHS, said it is likely that about $25 million of the budgeted funds will be used to replace taps and provide filtration stations. The department is working now to design a program that will guarantee the cleanup funding is spent equitably.

"We don't want to spend them all (the funds) on the wealthiest school districts because they were just the quickest ones to do all their testing," Norman said. "We have to make sure that we're keeping the funds available for basically all parts of the state that are going to be testing."