The NCHSAA boys' basketball postseason begins Tuesday, while NCISAA playoff action has already begun.

For the NCHSAA, first-round games will be held on Feb. 21. The second round is scheduled Feb. 23 and the third round is set for Feb. 25. The fourth round is slated for Feb. 28, and the regional championships are to take place on March 4.

First-round NCISAA games were played on Feb. 14. The second round came two days later and the quarterfinals were played on Feb. 18. The semifinals are scheduled for Feb. 21.

Higher seeds will host games up until the state finals for each association.

The NCISAA state finals will be on Feb. 25 at Forsyth Country Day School, while the NCHSAA finals will be held on March 11 at NC State’s Reynolds Coliseum and the University of North Carolina’s Smith Center.

Here is a schedule of Triad-area first-round matchups, sorted by classification.

NCHSAA

4A West-First Round

16. Ragsdale vs. 17. East Mecklenburg

9. AC Reynolds vs. 24. West Forsyth

12. Olympic vs. 21. Southeast Guilford

4. Grimsley vs. 29. Marvin Ridge

14. Hopewell vs. 19. Davie

11. East Forsyth vs. 22. Butler

7. Piedmont vs. 26. Reagan

15. Hough vs. 18. Southwest Guilford

2. Mount Tabor vs. 31. Porter Ridge

3A West

8. Southern Guilford vs. 25. Hibriten

10. Smith vs. 23. Central Davidson

15. Dudley vs. 18. East Lincoln

2A West

12. Shelby vs. 21. Morehead

13. Andrews vs. 20. Randleman

10. Monroe vs. 23. Walkertown

2. Reidsville vs. 31. Lincolnton

1A West

16. Carolina International vs. 17. Cornerstone Charter

12. North Stokes vs. 21. NC Leadership Academy

13. Murphy vs. 20. Winston-Salem Prep

4. Bishop McGuinness vs. 29. Draughn

NCISAA

3A

First Round

8. Forsyth Country Day 67, Cary Christian School 52

7. High Point Christian 80, Thales Academy-Rolesville 30

Second Round

8. Forsyth Country Day 75, Hickory Grove Christian School 60

5. Calvary Day 67, SouthLake Christian Academy 55

7. High Point Christian 57, Grace Christian School 49

Quarterfinals

1. Concord Academy 63, 8. Forsyth Country Day 57

4. Asheville School 73, 5. Calvary Day 69

2. Greensboro Day 59, 7. High Point Christian 58 (OT)

Semifinals

2. Greensboro Day vs. 3. Gaston Christian School

2A

First Round

Davidson Day 73, Salem Baptist Christian 63

Second Round

Caldwell 74, Davidson Day 32

Third Round

Caldwell 56, 7. Westminster Catawba Christian 49

Quarterfinals

Caldwell vs. 2. Wayne Country Day