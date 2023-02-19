The NCHSAA women’s basketball postseason begins Tuesday, while NCISSA playoff action is already underway.

For the NCHSAA, first round games will be held on Feb. 21, the second round on Feb. 23 and the third round on Feb. 25. The fourth round will be on Feb. 28, while Regional Championships take place on March 4.

For NCISAA play, the first round games were on Feb. 14, the second round on Feb. 16 and the quarterfinals on Feb. 18. The semifinals will be on Feb. 21.

Higher seeds will host games up until the state finals for each association.

The NCISAA state finals will occur on Feb. 25 at Calvary Day, while the NCHSAA finals will be held on March 11 at NC State’s Reynolds Coliseum (1A and 3A) and the University of North Carolina’s Smith Center (2A and 4A).

Here is a schedule of Triad-area matchups, sorted by classification.

NCHSAA

First Round

4A West

9. Parkland vs. 24. Porter Ridge

3. Northern Guilford vs. 30. Davie

14. Hickory Ridge vs. 19. East Forsyth

6. Marvin Ridge vs. 27. Southwest Guilford

11. Charlotte Catholic vs. 22. Reagan

7. South Mecklenburg vs. 26. Western Guilford

10. Asheville vs. 23. West Forsyth

15. Northwest Guilford vs. 18. Reynolds

3A West

16. North Davidson vs. 17. Dudley

13. Rockingham County vs. 20. Northwest Cabarrus

4. Smith vs. 29. Smoky Mountain

7. Hunter Huss vs. 26. Atkins

2A West

16. Hendersonville vs. 17. McMichael

13. Newton-Conover vs. 20. Reidsville

6. Andrews vs. 27. Maiden

1A West

1. Mountain Heritage vs. 32. Bethany Community

15. NC Leadership vs. 18. North Stokes

2. Bishop McGuinness vs. 31. Hayesville

NCISAA

3A

First Round: 8. Forsyth Country Day 48, Wake Christian Academy 38

Second Round: 8. Forsyth Country Day 55, Asheville School 39

Second Round: 5. Greensboro Day 67, Cape Fear Academy 15

Quarterfinals: 1. Concord Academy 75, 8. Forsyth Country Day 31

Quarterfinals: 4. Asheville Christian 45, 5. Greensboro Day 37

Quarterfinals: 2. High Point Christian 72, 7. Arendell Parrott 38

Semifinals: 2. High Point Christian vs. 3. John Paul II

2A

Second Round: Caldwell 40, Westminister Catawba Christian 31

Second Round: University Christian 53, Westchester Country Day 31

Third Round: 7. Trinity Christian 47, Caldwell 36