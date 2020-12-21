North Carolina is home to one of the happiest cities in U.S. — and it's not Greensboro

One of the happiest cities in the nation is in North Carolina, a new report finds.

Raleigh landed the No. 3 spot on a list of cities with the best environments that contribute to well-being, according to results published Friday from Men's Health.

To come up with rankings, the magazine says it examined data for 100 of the most populous U.S. cities. Through a study of data from the federal government and other sources, analysts determined the places were residents are the most satisfied.

Raleigh scored a top spot on the list after receiving high marks for mental health. The category measures "mental-health status" as well as depression and suicide rates, according to the findings.

The magazine says Raleigh may have fared well in that category "due to a statewide Adult Mental Health Services commitment, which includes 'assertive community treatment.'"

In its study, Men's Health says it also weighed each city's community engagement, housing access and other factors that contribute to physical, environmental and financial health.

It's not the first time Raleigh has gotten national recognition as being a top place to live.