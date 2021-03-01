North Carolina is on track for record-low flu-related deaths, data show

"The data show these low levels of flu and (respiratory syncytial virus) are occurring despite similar or higher levels of testing for both illnesses," the N.C. DHHS said in a news release early last month.

Health officials say "similar trends" have been seen nationally and globally. In the U.S., flu activity has been "lower than usual for this time of year," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The timing and duration of flu seasons vary, but "activity" usually starts increasing around October,and usually peaks between the following December and February, the CDC says. Flu activity, however, can last through May.

Wilson told McClatchy that health officials believe flu activity and deaths have been low partly because of residents practicing what they call the three W's: wearing a mask, washing their hands often and waiting 6 feet apart.

She said the precautions taken to slow the spread of the coronavirus are also helping slow the spread of the flu and other respiratory illnesses, which don't spread as easily as COVID-19.