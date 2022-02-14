North Carolina man to walk nearly 1,200 miles across state

Now, he plans to camp out most nights but will also stay with “trail angels” along the way and with family as he passed Durham. He’ll stop into towns every few days to resupply at the nearest grocery store.

“It’s kind of just like get to the next grocery store and then go from there,” he said.

Bennett said an underrated aspect of thru hiking is the mental challenge. When he’s on the trail, he listens to audiobooks and podcasts, anything to distract himself.

“Your legs, they adapt reasonably quickly,” Bennett said. “It’s mostly just the monotony of walking every day and the boredom that comes along with that can really chip away at people.”

But after years of experiencing the highs and lows of cross country running, Bennett said he embraces the challenges, and is hoping the Mountain to Sea trail will humble him.

“When I get on those really challenging trails with really difficult terrain, it just kind of makes me feel really small,” he said. “Like maybe I haven’t really conquered anything and that there’s a lot more to look forward to, I guess.”